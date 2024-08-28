PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFUNUVFRVJLSFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Vandagriff excited about first college start, debut with Cats

Heralded prospect Brock Vandagriff is slated to make his long-awaited first college start at quarterback for Kentucky on Saturday in the season opener against Southern Miss.
Heralded prospect Brock Vandagriff is slated to make his long-awaited first college start at quarterback for Kentucky on Saturday in the season opener against Southern Miss. (Brett Corman/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

According to Brock Vandagriff, it's probably a good thing that Kentucky is playing a night game in its season opener Saturday against Southern Miss.

The Wildcats' new quarterback isn't sure how he'd deal with an early kickoff, given his excitement level building toward a long-awaited first starting assignment at the college level.

"I don't really tell the coaches, but I will not sleep the night before at all," said Vandagriff, who transferred to UK in the winter after spending his first three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. "Just so jacked up. Same thing before I go hunt. I love it, and I'm ready for it."

The Bogart, Ga., native concedes that there could be some nervous energy and strong emotions flowing prior to kickoff.

"I always get pretty emotional just walking out in the stadium, whether I'm the third-string guy or the fourth-string guy -- second or first -- don't even matter. I think it's just kind of a testament to I love ball," Vandagriff said. "Walking out there, probably get a little teary-eyed and stuff, but that's what it's all about. Obviously going to be some nerves, but that just means you care at the end of the day."

The football world is ready to see what the former 5-star recruit can do now that he's been handed the keys to Bush Hamdan's offense, a unit that features a wealth of talent around him. That group includes three veteran wide receivers in Dane Key, Barion Brown, and Ja'Mori Maclin.

Vandagriff, a 6-foot-3, 217-pound junior and the son of a Georgia high school head coach, maintains his approach has been the same as it has always been regardless of his position on the depth chart.

"Basically, it didn't matter if I was starting or not, it's the same preparation getting ready for games in the SEC," he said.

The same goes for suiting up at UK compared to his time spent with two of Georgia's national championship squads.

"Game week in the SEC is pretty intense wherever you're at," he said.

Superstitions? Vandagriff has no time for that.

"You prepare during the week, and luck favors the prepared," he said.

Much like one of Kentucky's recent transfer success stories, current Tennessee Titan quarterback Will Levis, Vandagriff has earned the trust of his new coaches and teammates in a short amount of time. They say he's ready to lead, provided he can manage the Game 1 hype.

"Until you get in front of 70,000 at Kroger Field, you never know," Hamdan said. "I'm sure there's certainly going to be a high level of excitement... he's been wanting to play football for a long, long time. It's the battle against you and yourself, staying focused, and playing at the level you can play at."

"Brock, nothing fazes him," said fellow transfer Gerald Mincey, an offensive lineman who comes to UK via Tennessee. "One thing I can say about Brock, he's real poised. Nothing fazes him, and you've also got a veteran O-Line, so he's just going to go out and do what he's been doing."

Kentucky tight ends coach Vince Marrow agreed. "Our thing is, we've got to play good around him. He's a very talented guy."

Asked what he's most eager to learn about the Cats' offense the first time they play under the lights, Vandagriff kept it light-hearted.

"Go see if our plays work," he said with a laugh. "Hopefully, they do."


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2tlbnR1Y2t5LnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy92YW5kYWdyaWZmLWV4Y2l0ZWQtYWJvdXQtZmlyc3QtY29sbGVn ZS1zdGFydC1kZWJ1dC13aXRoLWNhdHMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsK ICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iiks IGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIp WzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJn cmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBs YXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9j eC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUo cywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTIm YzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmtlbnR1Y2t5LnJpdmFscy5j b20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdmFuZGFncmlmZi1leGNpdGVkLWFib3V0LWZpcnN0LWNv bGxlZ2Utc3RhcnQtZGVidXQtd2l0aC1jYXRzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDcmY3Y9 Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBj b21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK