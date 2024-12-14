USC EDGE Sam Greene commits to Kentucky

Kentucky picked up another commitment from the transfer portal on Saturday when USC EDGE prospect Sam Greene announced his move to Lexington.

The Wildcats hosted the 6'1, 255-pound defensive lineman from USC late in the week. Kentucky is targeting him as a EDGE defender.

Greene played more than 200 snaps for USC last season as a leading backup. Kentucky needs EDGE defenders with key departures at the position since the end of the season. According to PFF, Greene graded out well in just about every part of the game from coverage to run defense, tackling and pass rush.

Greene should compete for a starting position in Kentucky's defense, which will be largely retooled especially on the front seven.

Greene had 15 tackles, three for loss, and a sack for USC in 2024. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.