COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. – After cutting things down to a more solidified group of 18, the United States under-17 trials took on a different look Monday evening. Hosting the elite from the 2019 and 2020 classes, Monday’s scrimmage put a few in better position to make the final group of 12. Who stood out and what made them stand out?

CONSISTENT MINDSET

There are not many more sure-fire bets to make it at the next level than Isaiah Stewart. The top-10 junior is aided by his phenomenal frame, superior length, impeccable hands and polished interior skillset but what really sets him apart is just how consistent he is with his game. Where even the best has their off games for one reason or another, Stewart remains model of efficiency in the frontcourt, a walking double-double each time he hits the court. He is the first to ramp up the physicality of things around the basket and will more than likely win the battle for the 50-50 ball. James Wiseman and Vernon Carey are often talked about as the cream of the crop regarding frontline talent but the knock on the door that is Isaiah Stewart’s stat lines are becoming too loud to drown out. Recruitment: Down to a final ten of Indiana, Georgetown, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Villanova, Syracuse, Duke, Louisville, Washington and Texas.

SHOT MAKING

Committed to Virginia, Morsell has had a breakthrough of a spring and he has only furthered it in Colorado Springs. A winner defined, Morsell will be relied upon first and foremost for his shooting once his college clock begins in the fall of 2019. His stroke was on full display Monday night where, as others failed to find the basket during the drill portion of the evening, Morsell was filling it up, at one point hitting four consecutive catch and shoot perimeter attempts. Could Morsell be the next Khyri Thomas for the college game? Both are thought of as smaller 2-guards than playmaking 1s, but they also boast plus-7 wingspans, the tenacity to compete on both ends and a willingness to maximize their skillsets. Morsell is a tremendous addition for Tony Bennett and his staff and is someone that could create for a three-headed monster in the backcourt alongside Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy a year from now. Committed to Virginia

UNDERRATED PASSING

He is going to be thought of first and always as a primetime athlete that will likely earn a few dunk contest trophies in the coming years but it should not be understated how well-rounded Jalen Green has become. The nation’s best sophomore is a much better passer than people give him credit for and while he does have to do a better job of selecting the right shot to take, he does have the appropriate vision, feel and passing skills that could make him a more than suitable secondary playmaker. Green displayed all of that on Monday as his first step is something to behold, attacking the closeout with ease before then hitting the open teammate with the kick-out pass or finishing in the lane. He remains best served within the open floor but to see the best improve only states how good Green can become in the years ahead. Recruitment: Kentucky, Oregon, Arizona, Fresno State, Memphis, Kansas, UCLA, USC and others.

MAKING THE SIMPLE PLAY

Making the simple play isn’t always the easiest task, even for the elite, but the fact that RJ Hampton is turning the corner with things as a well-rounded ballhandler that can make others better only heightens his ceiling as a prospect. The light of foot guard was superb again on Monday evening, making a few eyebrow raising passes that only a few players in America cannot only make, but see, yet it was also the simple read that either led to the easy basket or the hockey assist that led to the pass that led to the score that really stood out. He led the Under Armour circuit this spring in both scoring and assists and while he will be prominently known for the former, tuck away the layers and Hampton is an unselfish ballplayer that, whenever he is placed around talent suitable to his, checks a lot of the boxes as a facilitator, playmaker, scorer and defender. Recruitment: Texas, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and others.

LEADERSHIP