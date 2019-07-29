News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 11:40:22 -0500') }} basketball Edit

USA Basketball: Five-star Isaiah Jackson planning to take his time

Xl4cuet9riyvzoitahuo
Isaiah Jackson
Eric Bossi • Basketball Recruiting
@ebosshoops
National Analyst

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Five-star big man Isaiah Jackson is in no rush to end his recruitment.The 6-foot-9 jumping jack from Michigan has never released an official list and doesn't do much self...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}