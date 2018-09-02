— David Bouvier has undoubtedly been one of the surprises of the early season for Kentucky, spanning the time during which he excelled in camp through the first game. He was targeted a team-high seven times, had three catches and UK's only touchdown reception of the game.

It is worth noting that the film shows that Bouvier had some struggles as a blocker. On Kentucky's running plays when Bouvier was in the game, and blocking, he was routinely pushed backwards and that sometimes contributed to difficulties for Kentucky's backs and ball-carriers.

— CMU's first scoring drive in the game came late in the first quarter. The Chippewas went seven plays and 41 yards in 2:57 of game time. The pivotal play of that drive was on a third and distant. Kentucky's second string defensive line did not get pressure and Tony Poljan hit Cameron Cole on a crossing pattern underneath for 34 yards. Upon further review, the problem was the angle linebacker Josh Allen took in coverage. He tracked too far inside and his legs buckled so he was unable to keep Cole towards the middle of the field and gave up the sideline. That's why Cole was able to pick up so many yards after the catch.

— CMU had apparently scouted Kentucky well, because one of the questions about Rose going into this season was his ability to do the "little things" like picking up protections. On his first play in the game CMU sent a delayed blitz, which he did not pick up and which led to a sack of Terry Wilson.

— On Kentucky's first touchdown of the day, a 55-yard run by A.J. Rose, key blocks were made by Drake Jackson (pancaking the interior defensive lineman), E.J. Price (sealing the edge) and Josh Ali (engaging the field corner on the sideline).

