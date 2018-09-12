While the Wildcats are taking on Murray State in three days, Cats Illustrated is still going back over the film and digging into the numbers to get a better idea of how Kentucky beat Florida.

— Kentucky's defense did a very good job of forcing the action back to the middle of the field. On Florida's first rushing play, a designed run for Feleipe Franks, the quarterback started out wide right but Mike Edwards and Kash Daniel both took on blocks at the right angle, forcing Franks to cut back inside where Jordan Jones was in position to make the stop. For the most part, when UK caused the action to flow back into the middle of the field players were in position to limit the damage. UK did not tackle as well against the Gators as they did against CMU, which is to be expected given the skill discrepancy in the opponents. But the important thing is, fundamentally, they were in the right position and often dictating where the ball went.

— Feleipe Franks led Florida with 10 carries for 47 yards, which was a good rushing game for him. Digging into the numbers, his three scrambles went for 20 total yards and his seven designed runs (which Kentucky had to diagnose and react to) went for 27 yards, so less than four yards per attempt.

— Florida had an aggressive downfield passing gameplan right from the start and Kentucky's corners, especially Lonnie Johnson early in the game, matched up well, stride for stride, with the Gator receivers.

— On Terry Wilson's first touchdown pass to David Bouvier he did an excellent job of extending the play but what's interesting is, when Bouvier turned the Gator defensive back around and darted for the endzone to make his scoring grab, the UF player appeared to be concerned about Wilson taking off and running, which might have been why he started to lean towards the line of scrimmage. That helps illustrate how Wilson's running ability could help Kentucky's pass game if he can be accurate on his deep ball. What was very impressive about the pass was Wilson was running towards the sideline with a defender bearing down and throwing off his back foot, and he still put the ball in Bouvier's stomach.

— While Kentucky's defensive line generated more pressure than it often has in recent years, what it perhaps did best was contain and restrict the pocket.

— Chris Westry has taken some heat for two personal foul penalties in two weeks, but a closer look at the film shows the senior defensive back actually did a very good job of fighting through blocks on the outside, which helped slow down the Florida offense and probably helped to prevent some big plays in space. He was more physical than the Florida receivers who were attempting to block him. What shows up on film (and we'll get to this later), is that Westry is quite good at playing the boundary, fighting through blocks and making plays near the line of scrimmage, but at times against smaller, shiftier players he has great difficulty because of his length staying tight in coverage. His success will largely depend on the personnel Kentucky is facing each week.

