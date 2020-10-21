Upon Further Review
Each week several days after the latest Kentucky football game Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland's Upon Further Review analysis shines the spotlight on some of the themes from the contest a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news