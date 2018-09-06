The start of September marked the jump-starting of the 2019 cycle once again. With players on the road and narrowing lists, and decisions coming, here are updates on a few situations Kentucky fans should be following.

ROBINSON BACK FROM NEBRASKA

Back in July, four-star Frankfort (Ky.) Western Hills athlete/offensive skill position star Wandale Robinson narrowed his list to Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State and Purdue. Of all of those schools Nebraska was probably the longest of long shots, but now that Robinson has followed through on plans to officially visit Lincoln, where do things stand?

First, the circumstances of the trip turned out to be unique. It was supposed to be Scott Frost's great homecoming, that season opener that's always sold out in Nebraska. But weather actually caused the game to be cancelled. So Robinson didn't get to experience the game day atmosphere at the Big Ten school, although he did get a taste for the passion of that fan base.

Robinson told HuskerOnline.com, "I did not expect the trip to go as well as it did. I was kind of expecting Nebraska to be a place where there really wasn't much to do and Lincoln wasn't going to be as exciting as it was. I was extremely blown away by the whole visit, by all the coaches and everybody I met, and it was just a very, very good visit overall."

Each of the schools on Robinson's list offers something a little different. Nebraska's offense under Scott Frost and the passion of that fan base are probably what attract him to the Cornhuskers, but Cats Illustrated sources have not said anything that would lead us to believe that NU is Kentucky's main competition.

Michigan's anemic offensive showing against Notre Dame hurts the Wolverines' cause. Robinson plans to officially visit Alabama the weekend of September 22nd before making a decision in October, so where he fits into the Tide's recruiting plans will be significant, too.

If Kentucky struggles a lot between now and October that could complicate things but for now we're still hearing optimism. The schedule is not easy, however, so that will be interesting to watch.

