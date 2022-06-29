Updated heights and weights for UK Football
With the recent release of another updated Kentucky football roster it's once again time to dig into the heights and weights, comparing the numbers to what we saw at last check.It's possible the nu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news