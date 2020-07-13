CatsIllustrated - Updated COVID-19 testing yields no positive tests for UK Football

Kentucky Football has reason to be pleased with its transition through the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest round of testing yielded zero positive tests for current COVID-19 infection among 108 players and 58 staff members who participated in voluntary workouts through last week, the university announced on Monday.

According to a press release from UK, the athletics department has adapted its protocols as training intensifies. All student-athletes and staff are now undergoing proactive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic testing.

UK Athletics has also tested men's basketball, volleyball, and women's soccer in recent weeks.

Among those 42 student-athletes, three tested positive for past COVID-19 infection through antibody testing. When PCR diagnostic testing was performed on that group and 21 staff members, three were positive and quarantined in accordance with CDC and local health department guidelines. One student-athlete provided documentation of at-home diagnostic testing.

Men's soccer returned to campus late last week and is in the midst of the initial screening process.

In conjunction with campus leadership and the guidance of the SEC, UK Athletics plans to continue current mitigation strategies and evaluate the need for additional testing on a regular basis.



