CatsIllustrated - Updated bowl projections for Kentucky football

Even though Kentucky is 3-5 and staying on the road to take on Florida in Gainesville this weekend there are still plenty of bowl prognosticators calling for the 'Cats to play in the postseason.

Here's a roundup of those latest picks from around the web.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com forecasts Kentucky-Wisconsin in the Music City Bowl held in Nashville, a familiar destination for the 'Cats over the past couple of decades.

Fellow ESPN.com writer Kyle Bonagura says Kentucky would play West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl if the season ended today.

The Kentucky-West Virginia Liberty Bowl matchup is also the current pick at CollegeFootballNews.com.

UK-WVU in the Liberty was a popular pick, with Athlon Sports making that call as well.

Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com would have the 'Cats playing after the start of the new year, on Dec. 2nd against Virginia in the Gator Bowl. The 'Cats played Georgia Tech in the game after the 2016 season.

Erick Smith of USA TODAY has not yet updated his projections this week, either, but he also had Kentucky in the Gator Bowl, but against NC State.

Stadium's Brett McMurphy has yet to release an updated version of bowl picks since the weekend but last week he foresaw Kentucky against Northwestern in the Outback Bowl.

Perhaps the most unique matchup projection of the week comes from the Sporting News, where there's one call for Kentucky and Oklahoma State to meet in the Liberty Bowl.