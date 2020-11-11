CatsIllustrated - Updated bowl projections and outlook

The fact that we're talking about bowl scenarios with Kentucky sitting at 2-4 with remaining games against Alabama and Florida in a 10-game season is a testament to just how unconventional the 2020 campaign is for every program in the country.

As has been well-documented, because of conference-only schedules, records are not going to be as padded as usual.

In modern college football just about every .500 Power Five team in a normal season reaches the postseason. An increasing number of barely .500 mid-major programs do as well.

Most of those bowls are going to take place this year so regardless of whether programs have won as many as they have lost, bowl eligibility will await for many.

Kentucky can help its cause by beating Vanderbilt and South Carolina or pulling an upset. With so much football yet to be played it's tough to tell how things will turn out but here are the latest round of bowl projections for Kentucky.

At ESPN.com there are always two sets of weekly bowl projections.

Mark Schlabach is predicting a Kentucky-Northwestern matchup in the Music City Bowl, which would be a rematch of a postseason game from three years ago.

Meanwhile, Kyle Bonagura is predicting the Wildcats will take on West Virginia and former UK offensive coordinator Neal Brown in the Liberty Bowl. That's a matchup that could have some appeal for both fanbases and some intrigue because of that significant coaching connection.

College football reporter Brett McMurphy of Stadium concurs with Schlabach in forecasting a Kentucky-Northwestern game but has the blue and purple 'Cats going head-to-head in the Outback Bowl.

Erick Smith of the USA Today network floats the possibility of a Kentucky game against currently undefeated Liberty in the Montgomery Bowl, slated for Dec. 23.

Several bowl prognosticators have been calling for a Kentucky-Texas postseason matchup and that's what Jerry Palm of CBS Sports is saying. He's got the 'Cats taking on the Longhorns in the Liberty Bowl on New Year's Eve.

In perhaps the most intriguing matchup from any forecast this week CollegeFootballNews.com has Kentucky and Indiana competing in the Citrus Bowl.

Saturday Down South has Kentucky and Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.

So how is it possible that with a 2-4 record and two big underdog games remaining prognosticators could have Kentucky in the Citrus or Outback Bowls?

To understand that let's remember the SEC's bowl tie-ins, the playoff picture, the record of the league's schools, and remaining schedules.

- Alabama appears to be en route for the College Football Playoff.

- Florida and Texas A&M remain in contention for a College Football Playoff spot, although the Gators may have to defeat the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game to have a shot. Texas A&M may need some help having lost to Alabama by four touchdowns earlier in the season.

Both the Gators and Aggies would probably be in line for a New Year's Six bowl if the selection process were today and their remaining paths appear manageable.

Georgia could also enter into that scenario. The Bulldogs have been handled by both Alabama and Florida but it would not be a surprise if Kirby Smart's team finishes the year 8-2 against an SEC schedule.

At the very least it appears that at least three SEC programs will be in either the playoff or a New Year's Six game.

That leaves the SEC with the following bowl tie-ins: Peach, Citrus, Outback, Gator, Music City, Liberty, Texas, Las Vegas, and Birmingham.

Let's imagine the most likely scenario has the SEC with Alabama in the playoff and two of UF, A&M, and UGA in the NY6.

That would leave one of those teams to one of the nine other games the SEC has tie-ins with.

Here are the records of the other SEC teams:

Auburn 4-2

Arkansas 3-3

Missouri 2-3

LSU 2-3

Ole Miss 2-4

Kentucky 2-4

Tennessee 2-4

South Carolina 2-4

Mississippi State 2-4

Vanderbilt 0-5

It seems safe to assume Vanderbilt will be at the bottom of the league's standings by the end of the season.

Mississippi State has remaining games against UGA, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Auburn. The Bulldogs are 2-4 and are unlikely to be favored in any of those remaining games.

South Carolina has remaining games against Ole Miss, Missouri, UGA, and Kentucky. The Gamecocks' season finale against Kentucky could determine the spot for each team.

UT will be favored against Vanderbilt but underdogs against Auburn, Florida, and Texas A&M. If Kentucky beats Vanderbilt and South Carolina it should finish a game better than UT with the head to head win.

Ole Miss has remaining games against South Carolina, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and LSU. The Rebels have a chance to finish strong.

Missouri still has games against UGA, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. The Tigers also have at least an opportunity to finish strong.

LSU's last four games are against Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Florida.

Arkansas will be big underdogs to Florida and Alabama but has winnable games against LSU and Missouri.

Auburn has the best record out of all these teams at 4-2 and has remaining games against Alabama, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Mississippi State.