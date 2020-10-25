CatsIllustrated - Updated bowl projections after UK's loss to Mizzou

Kentucky is now 2-3 with a brutal schedule still to come in the second half of its 2020 schedule.

It's not at all clear the Wildcats will end the season with a .500 record, but because of the very strange season this is -- with almost only conference games taking place across the country -- teams below .500 will have to reach the postseason to fill out those games.

Here are the latest bowl projections following that UK loss to Mizzou and other college football action from the weekend.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports is projecting a Liberty Bowl featuring a matchup between Kentucky and Texas.

At College Football News, the latest prediction is Kentucky and North Carolina in the Gator Bowl.

ESPN runs two sets of bowl predictions each week, one from Mark Schlabach and another from Kyle Bonagura.

This week Schlabach picks Minnesota-Kentucky in the Music City Bowl and Bonagura says Kentucky-Texas in the Liberty, just like Palm.

Cats Illustrated will update this as more come in.

Remember, there's still half a season to play, but these projections can tell us something about the process in terms of how many teams will get in, what threshold needs to be met, and more.