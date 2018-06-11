Early offers to in-state prospects often go a long way, but when the player in question is a Louisville legacy - well, that complicates things.

Vince Marrow has been aggressive in offering prospects from Louisville, first as he took over the task of pursuing 2019 prospects and now as he eyes next year's crop of talent.

Minkins doesn't hide the fact that he's pro-UofL.

In fact, he wears it on his sleeve.

"Louisville's kind of been my dream school for a while," Minkins admitted when Cats Illustrated caught up with him. "My dad (Josh Minkins Sr) went to school there from '99 through '04."

But being a Cardinal legacy isn't the only thing Minkins likes about Bobby Petrino's program.

"I like the position coaches, the facility and stuff like that up there, too," Minkins said.

Now that Kentucky has entered the picture, how much of an open mind will the three-star prospect have when it comes to the Wildcats and the yearly in-state recruiting wars in the Commonwealth?

"Well it's going to be my decision, I would say," Minkins said. "I had talked to Coach Marrow before (the camp). He had come to my school. It's just kind of going to be about how I feel, for real, and what captures my interest about each school. I think (Kentucky) will probably end up being one of the schools I consider. I'll just see how it goes."

Minkins explained what Kentucky's coaches liked about him at camp.

"They were really impressed with my height and how quick I was and the way I caught on with their teaching, plus kind of how I'm very athletic and skilled," Minkins said.

Minkins camped at Louisville the day before he was at Kentucky and then camped at Cincinnati the next day.

Kentucky was the first school to offer the 2020 recruit.