Unsigned 2022 DB Myles Norwood hoping UK is next to offer
One year ago Myles Norwood graduated from St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic. The 6'3, 180-pound defensive back enrolled at Iowa Western Community College going into the 2021 season and he redshirted...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news