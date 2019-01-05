West Palm Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Central offensive/defensive tackle Renato Brown saw the early signing period come and pass without making a commitment.

Now the 6-foot-4, 280-pound tackle, a three-star prospect ranked the No. 62 player at his position nationally according to Rivals.com, has released his narrowed down list.

Given that the pool of available prospects has dwindled significantly with so many December signings, Brown is a major target for a number of programs.

So the coaches at his finalists - Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska, Virginia and FIU - have to feel good.