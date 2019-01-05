Unsigned 2019 lineman includes UK in final five
West Palm Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Central offensive/defensive tackle Renato Brown saw the early signing period come and pass without making a commitment.
Now the 6-foot-4, 280-pound tackle, a three-star prospect ranked the No. 62 player at his position nationally according to Rivals.com, has released his narrowed down list.
Given that the pool of available prospects has dwindled significantly with so many December signings, Brown is a major target for a number of programs.
So the coaches at his finalists - Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska, Virginia and FIU - have to feel good.
January 6, 2019
Brown visited Kentucky over the summer as part of a bus tour. The Wildcats offered Brown almost a full year ago on January 19, 2018.
It remains to be seen what position Brown will play in college. While Brown's Rivals.com profile lists him as an offensive tackle he advertises himself as a defensive tackle on social media and has played on both sides of the ball.
Kentucky could use a tackle on either side of the ball, particularly since Iowa Western C.C. interior defensive lineman Elijah James did not sign in December.