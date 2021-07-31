Under the radar rising senior discusses new UK offer
It's rare for Power Five football prospects to surface during the summer going into their senior seasons. Typically the most talented players in the country are already well known by that point in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news