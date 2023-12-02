LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Coming off a dominant performance against No. 8 Miami that grabbed the attention of the college basketball world, Kentucky made headlines for a completely different reason on Saturday against UNC-Wilmington.

The visiting Seahawks, who had a 30-point loss to Appalachian State on their resume, knocked down 11 3-pointers, won the rebounding battle, and held the Wildcats 21 points under their season scoring average en route to a stunning 80-73 upset at Rupp Arena.

"Sometimes you gotta stick your hand in the fire to know 'I don't like this feeling,'" UK head coach John Calipari said. " ... That's what happens with young teams."

"It was one of those games where we knew it would be tough and we knew we would have to withstand some adversity," said UNC-Wilmington head coach Takayo Siddle, who recorded his second major upset at Rupp Arena. He was also a member of the Gardner Webb team that shocked UK in 2007.

The Seahawks (6-2) led by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but Kentucky stormed back to take a six-point lead midway through the second half. It would not last, however, as UNC-Wilmington responded with a 13-1 run to regain control.

Junior swingman Trazarien White scored 18 of his game-high 27 points in the second half and also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds to lead UNC-Wilmington. The Seahawks also got 15 points from senior guard Donovan Newby and 13 points from grad senior guard Shykeim Phillips.

"(Kentucky) hustled with some haymakers, and we responded with our own haymakers," Siddle said. "We finished the game off like veterans, and I am very proud of our guys.”

Freshman guard Reed Sheppard, making his first career start in place of injured DJ Wagner, led Kentucky (6-2) with 25 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

He did not get much help, however, as fellow freshmen Justin Edwards and Rob Dillingham combined to go 5-of-23 from the field and scored just 13 points.

The Cats shot only 41.7% from the field and made just five of their 17 attempts from 3-point range. They also tied their season high for turnovers with 14 and were outrebounded 40-39.

Defensively, UK allowed the Seahawks to shoot 43% from the field, gave up 11 3-pointers, and sent the visitors to the foul line 20 times.

"This was Saint Joe's again where we couldn't stay in front of the ball," Calipari said. ".... The difference between this and Saint Joe's, we made shots. So we were able to keep the game (close) -- and that's what I keep coming back to. There are games you're not going to make shots. You've got to rebound and defend."

The humbling loss did not sit well in the Kentucky locker room.

“I feel bad for whoever we got next," UK grad senior center Tre Mitchell said. "Short and sweet. I don’t think these dudes are going to take this lightly. You know, I think whoever we play next better come with everything they got because these dudes have something to make up for. Just simple as that.”

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

KEY MOMENT:

It appeared that Kentucky was poised to take control of the game when Reed Sheppard buried a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 55-49 lead with 12 minutes remaining, but UNC-Wilmington was unfazed. The Seahawks went on a 13-1 run to regain a two-possession lead, and UK was never able to get back even. The key spurt included eight second-chance points as the Cats were continually outworked for rebounds and loose balls.

GAME BALL:

Trazarian White, UNC-Wilmington - It's common for at least one visiting player to come into Rupp Arena and have a career game, but it's still somewhat rare for that player to walk out with a win. White did both, scoring a game-high 27 points and doing something that 91% of opponents have failed to do in coming to Lexington during the John Calipari era.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Appearance for UK freshman center Aaron Bradshaw, who missed the first seven games of the season due to recovering from foot surgery. He had three points and two rebounds in 12:31 of game action and had a plus/minus of +11.

1:03 - Time for the Wildcats holding a lead in the game.

14 - Turnovers tied UK's season-high.

14-5 - Advantage in second-chance points for UNC-Wilmington.

46-5 - Bench scoring advantage for the Seahawks.

QUOTABLE:

"You guys know, we can play with anybody in the country... and we can lose to anybody in the country." -- UK head coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky has a week off to lick its wounds before returning to action on Dec. 9 against Penn at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Tipoff for the Cats and Quakers (5-4) will be Noon ET on ESPN2.