Over the weekend Cats Illustrated introduced North Carolina defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver to the Big Blue Nation at the House of Blue.

Shortly thereafter, the former Rivals100 recruit and ACC player announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

Silver visited Kentucky over the weekend and appears, on the surface, to serve as a replacement for the outgoing Justin Rogers, UK's own former five-star who has since gone into the transfer portal.

Rivals.com rated Silver the No. 88 player in the nation, the No. 5 player in North Carolina, and the No. 7 strongside defensive end in the nation. Silver was ranked as high as a top-10 national prospect depending on the network you're going by.

Listed as a 6'5, 255-pound defensive end in high school, UNC's athletics website now lists Silver at nearly 6'5 and 315 pounds. He played 26 snaps for UNC as a redshirt freshman, the majority of those at defensive tackle. Silver appeared in three games during the 2022 season as well.

Silver has three seasons of college football eligibility remaining.