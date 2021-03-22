 CatsIllustrated - UK Women surge past Idaho State in NCAA opener
Kentucky's Rhyne Howard drove through the Idaho State defense during the Wildcats' opening game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in San Antonio.
Kentucky's Rhyne Howard drove through the Idaho State defense during the Wildcats' opening game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in San Antonio. (Eddie Justice/UK Athletics)
Kyra Elzy claimed her first NCAA Tournament win as head coach at Kentucky on Sunday as the Wildcats surged past No. 13 seed Idaho State 71-63 in San Antonio.

SEC Player of the Year Rhyne Howard stuffed the stat sheet for UK with 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Senior guard Chasity Patterson added 14 points and three rebounds for the Cats, while junior Blair Green came off the bench to score 10.

Fourth-seeded Kentucky (18-8) advances to face No. 5 seed Iowa on Tuesday in the second round of the River Walk Region.

The UK bench played a key role Sunday after the Cats got off to a sluggish start, trailing 18-12 at the end of the first quarter. A spark from the reserves helped reverse the fortune in the second quarter as UK took a 30-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.

A 13-0 run in the third quarter helped the Cats build a comfortable lead, which reached 20 points in the fourth period.

The reserves accounted for 29 points on the day and contributed to a 45-33 rebounding advantage that helped the team overcome a 38% shooting performance. Ten different Cats found their way into the scoring column, matching the season-high.

Kentucky held the Bengals to just 39% shooting from the field, improving to 15-0 on the season when holding the opponent under 42% The Cats have won 33 consecutive such games dating back to last season.

Idaho State, the Big Sky champion, saw its season end at 22-4.


