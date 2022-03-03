 CatsIllustrated - UK Women roll past Mississippi State in SEC Tourney opener
Kentucky guard Jazmine Massengill (3) is guarded by Mississippi State guard Aislynn Hayes (10) during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday (Saul Young/USA Today Sports)
Freshman guard Jada Walker exploded for a career-high 21 points Thursday as Kentucky stayed hot with an 83-67 win over Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament opener at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

In a game that many analysts believed could clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the seventh-seeded Wildcats, Kentucky (16-11) pulled away just before halftime and never looked back en route to its seventh straight win.

The Cats will advance to face No. 2 seed LSU at 7 p.m. ET on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Walker, who suffered a broken nose in the regular-season finale against Auburn on Sunday, was unfazed. She was 7-of-12 from the field and 6-of-6 at the free-throw line en route to her best game as a Cat. She also had eight rebounds and two assists.

Four other UK players scored in double figures, including a double-double for Dre'una Edwards (18 points, 14 assists). All-American Rhyne Howard scored 14 points, while Jazmine Massengill and Robyn Benton each added 12 points for the Cats.

Massengill had a well-rounded performance with seven assists and six rebounds.

Kentucky shot 53% from the field and outrebounded the 10th-seeded Bulldogs 47-25.

Mississippi State (15-14) got 21 points from Jerkaila Jordan and 19 from Caterrion Thompson.


