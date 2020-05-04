The Kentucky football program was expecting some attrition at the conclusion of spring practice.

Although the Wildcats did not get to complete those workouts, news of some potential departures have begun. On Monday, sophomore wide receiver Marvin "BJ" Alexander announced he was entering the NCAA's transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Alexander was part of UK's talented 2018 class. The Miami Gardens, Fla., native redshirted as a freshman and played in three games last season but did not record a reception.

Alexander was thought to be running behind a group of potential starters that included Josh Ali, Clevan Thomas, and Allen Dailey Jr. entering spring practice. The UK roster also includes veterans Isaiah Epps and Akeem Hayes, as well as emerging young receivers in Tae Tae Crumes, DeMarcus Harris, and Bryce Oliver to go along with four newcomers in this year's recruiting class.

The Cats lost only one player at receiver, Ahmad Wagner, who signed an NFL free-agent deal with the Chicago Bears, from last year's Belk Bowl champions squad.

He is the third player to announce that he will enter the portal, joining defensive linemen Cavon Butler and Davoan Hawkins. At least two more players are expected to join that group at some point due to the 85 scholarship limit.