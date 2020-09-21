CatsIllustrated - UK well-represented on list of SEC's most powerful people

According to a new project by AL.com, the University of Kentucky is well-represented on a list attempting to rank the most powerful figures in the Southeastern Conference.

According to John Talty of AL.com, the news organization "consulted with more than 30 plugged-in sources to determine who has the most influence within the SEC" and those sources came from a variety of places and levels.

You can read the entire list here.

Kentucky is more well-represented toward the top of the list than any other school in the conference.

Eli Capilouto, an epidemiologist by training, is considered the most powerful figure at Kentucky. He has been one of the conference's more prominent presidents but the COVID-19 era has shined a unique and unexpected light on him recently. He checks in at No. 5 on the list and is rated the most powerful president in the league.

Mitch Barnhart is No. 9 and the highest-ranking president on the list.

John Calipari at No. 13 is considered the most influential basketball coach in the conference and is No. 2 among all coaches behind, not surprisingly, Alabama's Nick Saban.