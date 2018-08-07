When Cats Illustrated had a chance to speak with members of Kentucky's football team at Media Day one of the things we wanted to do was allow the players to share their own opinions on who fans should watch out for.

Kentucky's skill position veterans are well known on both offense and defense. But over the next year or two, a new and younger wave of talent will sweep across the program.

According to the players themselves, here's who fans should watch out for.

Lynn Bowden: "Most definitely little Stanley (Garner). He came earlier (in the spring) so me and him, we go at it. I tell Stanley what he needs to work on. He tells me what I need to work on. Some of the other new guys just got here in June but they've been going hard and you can tell they're physical."

Mike Edwards on redshirt freshman Tyrell Ajian, who has been compared by some to Edwards himself: "He's a guy who can play different positions. You see his athletic ability. His speed and changing to different positions. He's a pretty good player. We've got to see how he is on the field in a game situation but I really like him."

