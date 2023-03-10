Kentucky's first game in the 2023 SEC Tournament is tonight, and the Cats will be playing a team in its home town.

The No. 6 seed Vanderbilt Commodores take on the No. 3 seed Wildcats, with the former playing in desperation mode and looking to steal a tournament bid, and John Calipari's team trying to build some consistency after a big road win against Arkansas.

Here are takes and predictions from Cats Illustrated writers.

Travis Graf: Vanderbilt has been one of the hottest teams in the last couple of weeks and is playing good basketball during that timeframe. They’ve knocked off Kentucky and Tennessee already this season and are playing like their lives depend on it. Tyrin Lawrence and Jordan Wright have been great since Robbins went down with injury and those two are playing like they have nothing to lose and are going all out. This is a game Kentucky needs to win to help out for the tournament. They probably need to win a couple in the sense that they’re going to need to build chemistry back with the players who have been injured, as well as help them get their legs back before the big dance. I think Jacob Toppin has a big night tonight, and Kentucky wins a close one to the tune of 74 to 68.

David Sisk: Vanderbilt is good enough to scare the daylights out if you. It’s hard to imagine them beating Kentucky twice within 10 days, but if Cason Wallace isn’t healthy the Cats will be at a big disadvantage in the backcourt. Ezra Manjon and Tyrin Lawrence are serious. They also have the ability to spread the court in a three guard look, and Kentucky struggles with that. Lee Dort is back for the Commodores and he provides inside muscle, but he is no Liam Robbins. John Calipari has the opportunity to game plan against a team without its star center. Kentucky will be too big inside, abs Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin will eat. But Vanderbilt will offer a major test. Kentucky 76 Vanderbilt 72.

Jeff Drummond: One has to think that we’ll see a motivated and focused Kentucky squad tonight in Nashville for a rematch with Vanderbilt. The Commodores got the Cats’ full attention with an impressive win at Rupp Arena last week, and they’ve been playing good basketball for almost a month now. It’s still an odd matchup for me to make sense of because UK had one of its most routine wins of the season when the Cats beat the Dores 69-53 on Jan. 24 in the first meeting. The big question in this one is UK’s health. If Cason Wallace is close to full strength and CJ Fredrick can give John Calipari a few good minutes again, I like the Cats’ chances. If not, this could be a tough one to win. Assuming Wallace can play around 30 minutes, give me Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 71

Justin Rowland: It's hard for me to see Vanderbilt beating Kentucky twice in a short period of time without Liam Robbins. They did win in Rupp Arena not long ago, but Kentucky shot 32% in the first half, 32% in the second half, and didn't have a point guard. If they had shot only 4/19 from three that could have been the difference. I expect a much stronger showing by Kentucky, but if shots aren't falling it could go the other way. Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 73











