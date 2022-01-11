UK-Vandy Predictions

No. 18 Kentucky sits at 2-1 in the SEC after getting back on track with a win against Georgia over the weekend.

The Wildcats can better that mark with a win at Vanderbilt tonight but UK is still looking for its first road win of the season after losses at Notre Dame and LSU.

Here are game takes and predictions from Cats Illustrated writers.

What are you most looking forward to seeing in tonight's game?

Jeff Drummond: I think we're all interested to see if Kentucky can put a complete game together on the road. A win over Vanderbilt is not going to move the needle much, but a loss would be a real red flag with a number of much tougher tests lined up on the SEC schedule. Typically, you might worry about taking a freshman-dominated UK roster into oddly configured Memorial Gym, but I think the Cats' veterans should help them overcome whatever edge that may give the Commodores.

David Sisk: My curiosity isn’t far removed from where it was Saturday. I wanted to see how the team would react with TyTy Washington at the point guard position with the absence of Sahvir Wheeler. They made it just fine. The halfcourt offense was as good as it was all year, and Washington broke the all time Kentucky record for assists in one game. This time I want to see how he performs against Scotty Pippen Jr. who is a tremendous college point guard. I also want to see how this team plays in Memorial Coliseum which is generally one of the toughest arenas in the conference to play.

Justin Rowland: Vanderbilt is the No. 50 defensive team in the nation according to KenPom and that's not a bad number. On the road, if the game is close with 10 minutes remaining which direction does it go? Then there's the style factor against the Dores, which are close to the bottom of the national tempo measurements. Kentucky likes to execute its halfcourt offense quickly, and its a good one. One team will be working at a much quicker pace than the other. Then you have to think about the possibility of foul trouble for Oscar, being a road game and what of factor he can be. It doesn't seem like Vanderbilt has any kind of counter for him.

Who needs to step up for UK?

Drummond: I'm going to go with the guards on the defensive end of the floor. Keeping Scotty Pippen Jr. in check is the top priority, and I'm assuming the Cats will throw combinations of Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington, and Davion Mintz at him in an attempt to wear him down and "get into his legs," as the coaches like to say these days. If you stop Pippen, Vandy (109 in KenPom's latest offensive efficiency ratings) doesn't have a whole lot of other dangerous scoring options.

Sisk: Having built up the Washington/Pippen matchup, I’m going to throw everyone a curve ball. This is another game where Oscar Tshiebwe could very well have a 20/20 night. Vanderbilt is not one of the more physical teams in the league, and they do not have a true space eater inside. The home court advantage is negated greatly when the visitor can come right in and play bully ball. If Tshiebwe gets in foul trouble this game takes on an entirely different look. If Oscar is Oscar, then Kentucky has a big advantage.

Rowland: Kellan Grady. Going on the road, there will be some moments when UK needs to counter with a big shot or to get some separation for breathing room and Grady is playing very comfortable right now even if he's been a little more cold the last couple of nights. He has a chance to hit some shots to put it away.

What's your prediction?

Drummond: Kentucky 84, Vanderbilt 68 -- This one feels kinda similar to the Georgia game to me, only on the road. Having no students at the game due to Covid-19 protocols is a blow to the Dores' upset hopes. The Cats should take care of business, especially if Sahvir Wheeler is back healthy.

Sisk: Memorial is an unusual venue, and it has been a very tough place to play over the years. There have been seasons where Kentucky entered as a heavy favorite and couldn’t escape. There have also been a lot of narrow victories. Davion Mintz also got this three point shooting going Saturday. I love how Kentucky is playing in the halfcourt right now, and I also feel the Cats are too strong inside. Don’t believe for a second tough that this won’t be a battle. Kentucky 82 Vanderbilt 74

Rowland: I don't think this game will be easy but it has the feel of the Cats getting their first road win. Vanderbilt is only 5-4 at Memorial this season compared to 3-1 on the road, and the venue has to be accounted for but UK has won 10 in a row against Vandy including five in a row in Nashville. UK 80, Vanderbilt 70.