UK-UGA week offer: 50% off a new annual subscription!
In honor of the biggest Kentucky football game in one and perhaps two full generations Cats Illustrated and Rivals.com are making you a great offer.
Sign up this week (valid through Friday, Nov. 2) and you get 50% off the price of a new annual subscription at Cats Illustrated.
New users who do not have a free user name/account at the website CLICK HERE to sign up!
If you already have a free user name/account or are a former subscriber CLICK HERE to sign up!
You must enter the promo code BeatUGA50.
Here are just some of the membership perks at Cats Illustrated:
- Be a part of the largest premium community and forums for Kentucky fans anywhere online;
- 24/7 discussion, news, analysis and recruiting scoop for both basketball and football;
- The most in-depth use of basketball and football analytics thanks to new partnerships with ground-breaking companies and professional analysts that add $400 worth of data and information to your subscription.
- Interact with staff members on a daily basis, in Q&A's and other formats.