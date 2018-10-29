Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-29 15:28:51 -0500') }} football Edit

UK-UGA week offer: 50% off a new annual subscription!

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

In honor of the biggest Kentucky football game in one and perhaps two full generations Cats Illustrated and Rivals.com are making you a great offer.

Sign up this week (valid through Friday, Nov. 2) and you get 50% off the price of a new annual subscription at Cats Illustrated.

New users who do not have a free user name/account at the website CLICK HERE to sign up!

If you already have a free user name/account or are a former subscriber CLICK HERE to sign up!

You must enter the promo code BeatUGA50.

Here are just some of the membership perks at Cats Illustrated:

- Be a part of the largest premium community and forums for Kentucky fans anywhere online;

- 24/7 discussion, news, analysis and recruiting scoop for both basketball and football;

- The most in-depth use of basketball and football analytics thanks to new partnerships with ground-breaking companies and professional analysts that add $400 worth of data and information to your subscription.

- Interact with staff members on a daily basis, in Q&A's and other formats.

