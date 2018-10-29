In honor of the biggest Kentucky football game in one and perhaps two full generations Cats Illustrated and Rivals.com are making you a great offer.

Sign up this week (valid through Friday, Nov. 2) and you get 50% off the price of a new annual subscription at Cats Illustrated.

New users who do not have a free user name/account at the website CLICK HERE to sign up!

If you already have a free user name/account or are a former subscriber CLICK HERE to sign up!

You must enter the promo code BeatUGA50.

Here are just some of the membership perks at Cats Illustrated:

- Be a part of the largest premium community and forums for Kentucky fans anywhere online;

- 24/7 discussion, news, analysis and recruiting scoop for both basketball and football;

- The most in-depth use of basketball and football analytics thanks to new partnerships with ground-breaking companies and professional analysts that add $400 worth of data and information to your subscription.

- Interact with staff members on a daily basis, in Q&A's and other formats.