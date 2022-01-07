UK-UGA Predictions

On Saturday, Kentucky will look to get back in the win column after a tough loss at LSU.

The challenge isn't the same this weekend with Georgia set to take on the Wildcats in Rupp Arena.

Here are pregame takes and predictions from CI writers.

What are you most interested in seeing between UK and UGA?

David Sisk: I’m interested to see how the offense executed if Sahvir Wheeler doesn’t play. The thing he brings is pace. When Wheeler plays the Cats get out and run, and that is when they are at their best. So there are two questions: Can the transition game flow with Ty Ty Washington primarily playing the point? Secondly, can Kentucky be better than usual with their half court offense?

Jeff Drummond: I'll be interested to see what John Calipari will do if Sahvir Wheeler is unable to play in this game. I would almost lean toward letting Davion Mintz handle that spot while keeping TyTy Washington in his typical combo role. I just like Washington more in a spot where he's looking to aggressively score. Will Kentucky do other things to pick up the tempo lost in Wheeler's absence? Maybe using the press a bit more? If this game is played in the 60s, Georgia will have a chance to hang around. That's the last thing the Cats want.

Justin Rowland: The Wheeler storyline is really the only thing interesting about this game. It's just almost impossible to imagine Georgia going into Rupp Arena and knocking off Kentucky. This team's problem has not been playing games at Rupp against teams they should beat. How does Washington or Mintz step up if Wheeler is out?

Who needs to step up for Kentucky?

Sisk: It’s no surprise that I’m looking for Ty Ty Washington to thrive at the point guard spot. The good news is that Georgia is one of the worst Power Five defensive teams in the country, so the level of difficulty will not be as tough as what they faced at Baton Rouge. I would also like to see Davion Mintz start consistently making open three pointers. The offense would click so much better if this could happen. Kellan Grady needs some help so the defenses do not pile up on him.

Drummond: Davion Mintz is my choice here. He's got the experience and mindset needed to overcome the absence of Sahvir Wheeler. Think back to the improved play we saw from the Cats at the end of last season. It was Mintz stepping up his play and dishing out 7-8 assists per game to go along with his typical 10-12 points that played a key role in that.

Rowland: I'd guess Washington will have a chance to run the offense quite a bit and he's a guy who has the ability to really stuff the stat sheet. It should be interesting. When you take Wheeler off the guard some things do change. Washington won't be the creator that Wheeler has been but if he's going to have the ball a lot more then he has to be my choice.

What's your prediction for the game?

Sisk: The loss at LSU in no way dampens my spirits about this team. There are some limitations, but Georgia can’t exploit them. They have lost three in a row, and have dropped four to mid and low major teams. Kentucky won’t be 100%, but they should carry on just fine. Kentucky 81 Georgia 63.

Drummond: Kentucky 79, Georgia 62 - I think the Cats took away more good than bad from their loss at LSU, nearly overcoming a mountain of adversity to beat a Top 25 team on the road. The Bulldogs aren't in the same class as the Tigers, and being back at Rupp Arena should help produce a comfortable victory.

Rowland: There are some results from UGA this year that make me think this team could be competitive against about half of the SEC on a good day. Then you see them lose to Gardner-Webb at home by 17 two games ago. In Lexington, whether it's pretty or not the Cats are going to have a couple of stretches where they just score in a way UGA can't match it. UK 84, UGA 66.