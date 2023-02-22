In a very short span of time Kentucky has gone from one to four Quadrant 1 wins, and it has dramatically changed the NCAA Tournament outlook for the Wildcats.

Tonight, Kentucky has a chance at another in Gainesville against the Florida Gators.

Here are takes on the matchup and predictions from Cats Illustrated writers.

Jeff Drummond: This was a very interesting matchup for Kentucky when Florida big man Colin Castleton was playing. He was fantastic in the first meeting between the Cats and Gators, and he's had several good performances during his career against UK. Now that he's been sidelined with a broken hand, nobody is really quite sure what to expect of Florida. I think they'll probably shoot a lot more 3-pointers without their star post player. Defensively, they may have an even bigger issue in dealing with UK's Oscar Tshiebwe. Castleton could harrass him with his length from time to time, but the Gators don't really have any other good options for the Cats' big man. I look for John Calipari to feed the post early and often, especially if he's without guards Sahvir Wheeler and CJ Fredrick again. Florida will play hard -- perhaps with an edge of desperation -- but I think the Cats leave Gainesville with a 77-68 win.

David Sisk: Up until a week ago this was a road game that was very concerning. Florida battled Kentucky in Lexington and played stellar defense. But the man in the middle was a particular problem. Colin Castleton scored 25 in the first meeting. But a broken hand by Castleton last Wednesday gives the Gators a totally different look. Not only did they lose their leading scorer, but a lot of rim protection went to the bench as well. Florida was already trending the wrong way. They had lost three in a row before the Castleton injury in which they beat Ole Miss. They list 84-65 to Arkansas last Saturday. Kentucky is showing improvement, and Castleton’s absence comes at the perfect time for the Cats. Look for UK to get to the rim easier this time while Florida struggles to score. I expect the front line to eat. Kentucky 75 Florida 62

Justin Rowland: I'll make it three for three in pointing to Castleton's absence as the biggest fact in this game. Big picture, Kentucky has won four in a row in Gainesville and I do expect that to become five in a row after tonight's game. We've only seen one Florida game since Castleton's injury but it was a 19-point loss in Fayetteville. That doesn't inspire a lot of confidence in a team that was 14-12 with Castleton. The Gators are only 2-11 in Quadrant 1 games and that's not a small sample. This actually wouldn't be a Q1 win for UF at the moment, but that's the kind of level Kentucky is playing at so you have to like a UK team with momentum going into a place they normally win. UK 75, Florida 67.