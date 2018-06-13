Kentucky's track and field program has been in the news a lot lately. With one-and-done star athlete Sydney McLaughlin starring on the national stage, the news was good until this week.

On Wednesday, however, the University of Texas announced that it has hired Edrick Floreal to head its track program.

Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart issued a statement following the Longhorns' announcement:

“We are grateful to Edrick for his work leading our program and wish him well. We believe the success Kentucky track and field and cross country have seen in recent years is just a glimpse of what’s to come. A national search for our next head coach will begin immediately. Our focus in this search will remain on our student-athletes and their growth as people and competitors.”

Floreal headed the Kentucky track and field program for six years and did much to bring it to national prominence.

As part of Texas' announcement of the hire, Floreal said, “(Texas is) the elite of the elite in track and field programs, and the potential to achieve greatness is fantastic. You have the premier track and field state in the country to recruit in, a rich and proud history, and are the flagship institution of the state. It’s truly an amazing opportunity.”

Floreal's UK program has produced a dozen national championship athletes over the past six years. In 2015, UK finished second in the Outdoor Championships, finishing only behind Oregon.