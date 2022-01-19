UK-Texas A&M Predictions

No. 12 Kentucky takes on No. 2 Auburn in one of the biggest games of the college basketball season this weekend.

But before that, the Wildcats have to travel to College Station to take on a Texas A&M team that has been playing its best basketball of the season.

Cats Illustrated staff writers chime in with thoughts on the game and predictions on how it turns out.

What are you most interested to see in tonight's game?

Jeff Drummond: I'm curious if this game will nudge John Calipari to use some four-guard combinations for the first time this season. Texas A&M is thriving with a "small" lineup, scoring a lot more than we typically see from the Aggies. Will the Cats counter with a small, skilled lineup of their own, or will they try to impose their will on A&M with the size advantage they can utilize in this one? My hunch is the latter, especially with Keion Brooks and Jacob Toppin playing pretty well, but I'd really love to see Sahvir Wheeler, Davion Mintz, TyTy Washington, and Kellen Grady on the floor together for the first time.

David Sisk: Buzz Williams is doing it his way. He’s got a deep perimeter laden roster. Ten players average eleven minutes or more per game. They shoot 37.4% from deep, and they are taking away 18.6 turnovers per game. Chin Coleman has been pushing for a small lineup, and this may be the time to do it. So will John Calipari think that he can overpower the Aggies with his present lineup or will he try to matchup? Fortunately, Kentucky seems to have the firepower to thrive either way.

Travis Graf: I’m curious to see how Kentucky comes out in a classic “trap” game sandwiched between two top opponents in Tennessee and Auburn. Despite sitting at 15-2, Texas A&M isn’t getting love in any polls. Kentucky can’t afford to come out lackadaisical and possibly miss out on a key Quadrant 1 win. Do the ‘Cats play their typical style or does Texas A&M’s small ball look cause Cal to throw out different lineup combinations in this one?

Justin Rowland: There's not one thing about Texas A&M that jumps out at you. They're in the 80s offensively and barely top 50 defensively but put all together they're a pretty balanced team. Still, even when you look at A&M's recent wins, I don't think there's a whole lot that really scares you. It's just that they're playing with a ton of confidence, figuring out how to win for Buzz, and that's a dangerous situation on the road. I'm wondering how Kentucky responds when there are 8 minutes to play. We know who will be on the court barring something unexpected and it will just come down to executing some key halfcourt offensive and defensive sets in that part of the game. If Kentucky loses this game it would be 1-3 on the road this year and that would become more of a talking point.

Who needs to step up for Kentucky?

Drummond: Sahvir Wheeler needs to play a strong floor game with a low turnover total while sparking the defense with his on-ball pressure. That will put a priority on staying out of foul trouble, always a concern on the road in the SEC

Sisk: Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington will be the players I will be looking for, and it may not be for the reasons you might expect. Sure, they could end up having big scoring nights in a game that is most likely going to have a frenetic pace. But efficiency is going to be the major issue. The Cats have to stay away from turnovers. If they can limit things to a dozen turnovers or less they should have a great opportunity to win. If A&M gets them rattled in a trap game then it will be a rock fight to the finish.

Graf: Back to the question I posed in my first answer - I think Kentucky plays their typical style of play and goes strength against Texas A&M’s speed. Due to this, Oscar Tshiebwe should have a field day on the glass against an Aggies squad that ranks 193rd nationally and 11th in the conference in rebounding. Keion Brooks should have a big game as well.

Rowland: I'll go with Keion Brooks here. Kentucky may be able to win even if only its top four players (Wheeler, Washington, Grady, Tshiebwe) give them a good effort but if UK can get, say, 12-6 from Brooks then it would make a big difference. Consistency from that four spot is important because you have to feel like they're going to get good efforts from everybody else and going on the road a complete effort could be needed.

What's your prediction for the game?

Drummond: I've gone back and forth on this one a lot today. It feels like a "trap game" with Auburn looming on Saturday night. But the Cats have said all the right things about taking it one game at a time and respecting the Aggies, so I think they may be able to overcome that danger. If this is the team we think it is becoming, they have to take care of business in this one. Kentucky 86, Texas A&M 78

Sisk: As I just said, this is a tweener. They were flawless last Saturday against an arch-rival. Their next matchup is against the nation top ranked team. This game will be tough, but I just think Kentucky is too good even when they are not at their best. I expect them to take care of business in a fast paced game that is going to be tight for awhile. Kentucky 82 Texas A&M 77

Graf: Kentucky continues to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the country, winning a game that can easily be tricky on paper. The ‘Cats come out and punch the Aggies in the mouth early and set the tone. Kentucky wins and covers the spread to the tune of 81 to 70.

Rowland: There are two competing currents going into this game. Kentucky's looking really good but it's on the road and A&M is playing tough and winning games. In that situation I'll go with the better team with the better talent and assume the Cats are just starting to really figure it out and round into one of the nation's elite teams. Kentucky 82, Texas A&M 76.