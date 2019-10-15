UK tabbed to win SEC; three Cats on preseason all-conference team
Kentucky has once again been tabbed as the team to beat in the SEC.
The Wildcats were selected by the media as the preseason favorites to win the conference on Tuesday. It would mark UK's 49th SEC title and sixth under head coach John Calipari.
Florida was tabbed second in the poll, followed by LSU, Auburn, and Tennessee to round out the top five.
Kentucky placed three players on the preseason All-SEC squad. Sophomore guard Ashton Hagans made the first team, while sophomore forward E.J. Montgomery and freshman guard Tyrese Maxey landed on the second team.
Florida's Kerry Blackshear, a high-profile transfer from Virginia Tech who had strongly considered joining the UK program, was tabbed as the preseason SEC Player of the Year.
The Cats will conduct their annual Blue-White Game on Friday. Two exhibition games will follow on Oct. 27 and Nov. 1 against Georgetown College and Kentucky State, respectively, before the regular season tips off on Nov. 5 against Michigan State in the Champions Classic.
*****
Predicted Order Of Finish
1. Kentucky
2. Florida
3. LSU
4. Auburn
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. Mississippi State
8. Ole Miss
9. Georgia
10. South Carolina
11. Arkansas
12. Texas A&M
13. Missouri
14. Vanderbilt
*****
First Team All-SEC
Kerry Blackshear – Florida
Anthony Edwards – Georgia
Ashton Hagans – Kentucky
Breein Tyree – Ole Miss
Reggie Perry – Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama
Isaiah Joe – Arkansas
Andrew Nembhard – Florida
Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky
EJ Montgomery – Kentucky
Skylar Mays – LSU
Lamonté Turner – Tennessee
SEC Player of the Year
Kerry Blackshear – Florida