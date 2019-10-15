Kentucky has once again been tabbed as the team to beat in the SEC.

The Wildcats were selected by the media as the preseason favorites to win the conference on Tuesday. It would mark UK's 49th SEC title and sixth under head coach John Calipari.

Florida was tabbed second in the poll, followed by LSU, Auburn, and Tennessee to round out the top five.

Kentucky placed three players on the preseason All-SEC squad. Sophomore guard Ashton Hagans made the first team, while sophomore forward E.J. Montgomery and freshman guard Tyrese Maxey landed on the second team.

Florida's Kerry Blackshear, a high-profile transfer from Virginia Tech who had strongly considered joining the UK program, was tabbed as the preseason SEC Player of the Year.

The Cats will conduct their annual Blue-White Game on Friday. Two exhibition games will follow on Oct. 27 and Nov. 1 against Georgetown College and Kentucky State, respectively, before the regular season tips off on Nov. 5 against Michigan State in the Champions Classic.

*****

Predicted Order Of Finish

1. Kentucky

2. Florida

3. LSU

4. Auburn

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. Mississippi State

8. Ole Miss

9. Georgia

10. South Carolina

11. Arkansas

12. Texas A&M

13. Missouri

14. Vanderbilt

*****

First Team All-SEC

Kerry Blackshear – Florida

Anthony Edwards – Georgia

Ashton Hagans – Kentucky

Breein Tyree – Ole Miss

Reggie Perry – Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama

Isaiah Joe – Arkansas

Andrew Nembhard – Florida

Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky

EJ Montgomery – Kentucky

Skylar Mays – LSU

Lamonté Turner – Tennessee

SEC Player of the Year

Kerry Blackshear – Florida