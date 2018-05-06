No. 19 Kentucky (31-18, 8-15) split a Senior Day doubleheader with No. 12 South Carolina (43-13, 15-9).

The Wildcats honored four seniors before the game: Hannah Huffman, Brooklin Hinz, Erin Rethlake, and Rachael Metzger.

Kentucky defeated the Gamecocks 7-5 in the series opener on Friday.

The series win qualified Kentucky for the SEC Tournament which starts this Wednesday in Columbia, Missouri.

Kentucky 8, South Carolina 4

Kentucky needed a win to qualify for the SEC Tournament, and thanks to a six-run fourth inning and a complete game from senior starter Erin Rethlake they got it.

The game and series-clinching frame saw the Cats burst open a 2-2 tie with six of their ten hits as a team. Senior right fielder Brooklin Hinz hit into a fielder’s choice for the first run after a pair of inning-opening singles. Freshman Mallory Peyton cleared the bases with her seventh home run of the season a batter later, and also upped her RBI total to 22 on the year.

A single Jenny Schaper and a double by Katie Reed, both juniors, added the final two runs to the Cats’ haul.

Schaper led the team at the plate by going 3-of-4 with an RBI, her 30th, and scored two runs.

Rethlake (9-4) battled through some early jams to complete her seventh complete game of the 2018 season. The senior mowed through ten straight Carolina batters at one point on her way to a four-run, nine-hit outing augmented by five K’s against three walks.

The Wildcats were the model of efficiency during the first two innings. A sacrifice bunt by Katie Reed and a sacrifice RBI fly by Abbey Cheek rewarded Schaper's leadoff single in the bottom of the first.

Hinz’s third home run of the season doubled the Cats lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the second. She finished 2-of-3 at the plate with two RBI, pushing her season total to 24.

South Carolina loaded the bases during their first turn at bat and got a leadoff double during their second, but could not manage to bring any runners home. However, the bottom of the third proved kinder to the hard-hitting visitors.

Slugging South Carolina catcher Alyssa VanDerveer tied the game with a one-out homer to right-center field. The senior finished 3-of-4 at the plate with three RBI and a double.

The Gamecocks added runs in the sixth and seventh innings but were never seriously in striking distance again.

South Carolina starter Kelsey Oh (13-4) lasted only 3.2 innings against the Cats' barrage. Oh surrendered seven earned runs on eight hits to go along with three strikeouts. Her reliever, Dixie Raley, cooled down the Cats' bats in 2.1 scoreless, three-hit innings.

South Carolina 9, Kentucky 3

Kentucky contained South Carolina's considerable offensive fireworks for the first two games of the series, but in game two of the Sunday doubleheader, the Gamecocks released their pent-up energy with an impressive explosion of runs.

The top of the third inning was the epicenter of the earthquake that rocked Wildcat starter, Autumn Humes (9-7). The Gamecocks hung seven runs on the board thanks to five extra-base hits, including home runs by Kennedy Clark and Alyssa Kumiyama before Kentucky recorded an out.

Clark, Kumiyama, Mackenzie Bosei, and Kenzi McGuire combined for eight of the Gamecocks' 12 hits.

The Carolina crush was enough to send Humes to the dugout after only two complete innings of work in which the transfer sophomore gave up six runs on seven hits. She struck out two batters and walked one.

The Gamecocks combined for 11 hits as a team.

Grace Baalman relieved Humes and allowed three runs via a homer in the third, a passed ball in the fourth, and an RBI-single in the sixth. She allowed five hits in 4.2 innings, walking two batters and fanning four others.

The Cats managed to break through in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a SAC fly by Mallory Peyton (her 23rd RBI of the year) and an RBI single from Bailey Vick, her 11th on the campaign.

Abbey Cheek homered the next inning, her team-leading 15th.

Overall, eight Wildcats got a hit, but none managed to record a second.

South Carolina starter Cayla Drotar (19-5) threw five complete innings, allowing two runs on six hits. She walked one Wildcat batter and struck out two others.