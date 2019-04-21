No. 22 Kentucky ended a three-game losing skid and swept No. 14 Auburn during an Easter Sunday doubleheader.

The back-to-back Senior Day triumphs gave the Cats (28-18, 11-9) their first SEC series win since March.

They also earned the Class of 2019 their first wins over the Tigers (34-11, 9-8), ensuring they defeated every team in the SEC at least once during their four years in Lexington.

The Cats look to break out the brooms in the series finale Monday at 7 p.m.

Kentucky 7, Auburn 0

Sophomore starter Grace Baalman (7-8) took a no-hitter deep into the first game of Sunday's Easter doubleheader while freshman outfielder Kayla Kowalik set the tone on offense.

Baalman kept Auburn off balance all game long. The Tigers only got runners to second base twice, once on a steal and the other when a runner advanced on a walk. Their only hit was an infield single by right fielder Alyssa Rivera.

The Illinois native navigated around four walks with six strikeouts and by inducing easy groundouts and fly balls for her fielders.

Kowalik, who hails from Texas, sliced three singles from the 6-hole in the lineup and drove in the Cats first two runs of the game in the bottom of the 1st and 3rd innings respectively. Her final hit in the 5th clinched her sixth three-hit game of the campaign.

The Cats collected two more runs in the 3rd courtesy of sophomore Mallory Peyton's SAC fly and an RBI double by senior Kelsee Henson.

Kentucky added three insurance runs in the 6th: an RBI grounder by senior Katie Reed, an RBI single by senior Abbey Cheek and via a Tiger throwing error.

Lexie Handley (6-2) gave up five earned runs on seven hits for the Tigers. She struck out six Wildcats but walked five.

Kentucky 7, Auburn 3

Jenny Schaper's pair of towering blasts to the deepest darkest parts of left field powered the Cats game two.

The Cats catcher finished 3-of-4 at the plate and drove home a run with each of her hits, starting with an RBI single in the bottom of the 2nd. In the 4th Schaper drove a ball that dinged off of the scoreboard in left field. Her final knock of the contest in the 6th was another one-run homer that was swallowed by the shadows in left.

The round-trippers upped Schaper's haul to 10 on the season.

Alex Martens' three-run shot in the bottom of the 2nd, her ninth of the season, proved to be to the game-winner after Schaper tied the game at 2.

Auburn made up for sloppy fielding in the bottom of the 1st that led to Kentucky's first run with two scores off a SAC grounder and a wild pitch.

The Tigers final run came courtesy of Alyssa Rivera's RBI double in the top of the 3rd.

Autumn Humes (10-8) went the distance for Kentucky. She gave up two earned runs on four hits, striking out three Tiger batters.

Ashlee Swindle (9-6) struggled to keep the Cats bats out of sync. She tossed six innings but gave up six earned runs on nine hits.