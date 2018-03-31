Before a John Cropp Stadium record crowd of 2,425 fans for a Kentucky softball game, the No. 19 Wildcats (20-10, 3-7) split a pair of games with the No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-9, 4-4) in a Saturday double header.

The Tide pummeled Kentucky in the early game before the Wildcats roared back in the late contest.

The victory proved to be a rare one for Kentucky against the team from Tuscaloosa as Alabama still owns a 45-7 edge in all-time over the Cats, including a 20-5 mark in Lexington.

The rubber match is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 P.M.

Alabama 9, Kentucky 0

The Crimson Tide rolled all over Kentucky in game one of the doubleheader.

Alabama belted out nine hits, including three home runs, for nine notches on the scoreboard. The Tide's Sydney Booker went 3-for-3 at the plate with two dingers and four RBI. Merris Schroder jacked the other Alabama round-tripper of the day, she finished 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI and drew two walks.

Autumn Humes (5-3) ran into trouble in the top of the second, giving up a double and a walk to the first two batters. Humes settled down to record the next two outs and was ahead in the count on a potential third out when Booker drilled an RBI single. Bama added another after a wild pitch by Humes.

The Crimson Tide hung their third run in the top of the third inning with a two-out RBI single from Schroder.

Humes' day came to an end after that. In three complete innings, the transfer sophomore allowed three runs on four hits. She walked three batters and struck out one.

Larissa Spellman, Humes' replacement, did not do much to stop the Tide's momentum. On her second pitch of the fourth inning, Booker dinged a home run off the left-field foul pole.

Spellman gave up six runs on five hits in relief. She also walked four batters,

Alabama got two more runs in the top of the sixth courtesy of a UK throwing error and an RBI single and then another two off a pair of home runs in the top of the seventh.

Alexis Osorio (7-3) held Kentucky to a one-hit complete game shutout. She struck out ten batters to offset the five she walked.

Kentucky 11, Alabama 6

Game two saw Kentucky come roaring back with a vengeance on offense behind huge games from Jenny Schaper and Katie Reed.

Reed hit her fourth home run of the year and went 3-of-5. Her three RBI pushed her season total to 21.

Schaper went 3-for-3 with four RBI (she has 23 on the campaign) and a double.

The Cats and the Crimson traded runs in the first inning. Callaway put Bama in front with a one-out RBI double off of Baalman. Kentucky's Abbey Cheek answered with a one-out RBI of her own, a scorching single into shallow center field.

Kentucky appeared to break the game open in the bottom of the second inning. Consecutive singles and a throwing error by Alabama loaded the bases with no outs. A strikeout and a flyout followed before Jenny Schaper drilled a bases-clearing, three-RBI double.

However, Alabama refused to fold. In the top half of the third inning, they recorded a trio of singles. Schroder ripped an RBI single, and then a throwing error on a potential double play plated another run. Three more runs from a SAC fly from Jenkins and a single by Turner.

The Cats countered with a trio of runs via an Alabama wild pitch, an RBI double from Vick, and an RBI single from Reed.

The Cats added four insurance runs over the final two innings, one from a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of fifth and three in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of a throwing error and a two-run bomb by Reed.

Grace Baalman (10-4) battled through an early shelling (the five-run third) and kept the Tide off the board in the fourth and fifth innings, even when they threatened. The freshman right-hander tossed five complete frames, giving up six runs on eleven hits. She walked and struck out four batters apiece.

Erin Rethlake tossed two one-hit scoreless innings in relief.

Madison Preston (6-4) and Courtney Gettins combined to give up a season-high 11 runs (seven earned) for Alabama on 14 hits. They combined to walk five UK hitters and strike out four.