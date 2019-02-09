A day after a double dose of disappointment, Rachel Lawson's team roared back on day two of the Houston Invitational.

The Cats bats sizzled, and their pitching blanked Houston (1-2) and Sam Houston State (0-2) by a combined score of 19-1 to even their record to 2-2 on the campaign.

Kentucky faces No. 22 Oklahoma State (3-1) on Sunday morning in its first Top 25 showdown of the year.

Kentucky 6, Sam Houston State 0

Freshman hurler Meghan Schorman demonstrated masterful pitching in her maiden voyage in the circle for the Wildcats.

The Missouri import fanned nine Bearkat batters in a two-hit complete game shutout. After giving up a single in the 1st inning, Schorman retired 17 batters in a row. She gave up a double in the top of the 7th.

Junior Alex Martens and senior Katie Reed provided the spark on the offensive end for the Cats. Martens doubled home two runs in the bottom of the 3rd and finished 2-of-3 at the plate. Reed netted her two RBI with a 4th inning single and a 6th inning double.

Kentucky's other two runs were gifts courtesy of two Bearkat throwing errors in the bottom of the 4th.

Freshman Kayla Kowalik went a perfect 3-of-3, the first career multi-hit game for the native Texan.

Kentucky 13, Houston 1

A five-run 4th inning propelled the Wildcats to a run-rule victory over the Houston Cougars, avenging their loss from Friday evening.

Already leading 6-0 going into the decisive frame, Kentucky started the rally with an RBI single from sophomore Lauren Johnson. The team got their second run on a wild pitch. Sophomore Mallory Peyton's single to left field plated another run and senior Kelsee Henson's two-RBI double rounded out the damage.

Henson also homered in the top of the 3rd inning and finished 2-of-4 at the plate with 4 RBI.

Martens bookended Kentucky's assault on the scoreboard. She put the team in the lead in the top of the 1st with a two-run dinger and put the game over the run limit with a two-RBI double in the top of the 5th, and in the process matched Henson's output at the bat.

Sophomore Grace Baalman (1-1) struck out eight Cougar batters across five innings. She allowed one run on five hits.