UK Softball receives at-large bid to NCAA Tourney

Kentucky has received a bid to the NCAA Tournament for the 13th consecutive season.

The Wildcats were selected as an at-large team on Sunday and placed in the Blacksburg Regional with No. 3 overall seed Virginia Tech. The Cats and Hokies will bee joined by Miami (OH) out oof the MAC and St. Francis (PA) froom the Northeast Conference.

Virginia Tech will play St. Francis on Friday at 2 p.m. ET with the game airing on the ACC Network. Kentucky will play Miami (OH) at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ or 35 minutes following the conclusion of the VT/SFU game.

Saturday and Sunday’s schedule will be released in conjunction with ESPN and its family of networks at a later date.

Kentucky (35-17) lost 6-1 to Virginia Tech on opening weekend at the Northern Lights/Southern Nights Tournament, and fell to Miami (OH) 7-5 in Oxford, Ohio, earlier in the season. UK and SFU have not played this season.



