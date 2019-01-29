Kentucky will open the 2019 college softball season as one of the top teams in the country once again under head coach Rachel Lawson.



The Wildcats are ranked No. 13 in the NFCA/USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 and No. 15 in the USA Softball/ESPN.com Top 25.

UK will feature one of the most challenging schedules in the country. The Cats have 36 games against teams that are either ranked or receiving votes in the preseason polls. SEC rivals South Carolina (T-9), Alabama (T-9) and LSU (10) are all expected to be among the nation's elite squads.

The Cats also have matchups with No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 Washington and No. 4 Oklahoma this season.

UK opens the season on Feb. 8 against Illinois in the Houston Invitational, where the Cats are scheduled to play five games over three days.



