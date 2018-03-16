The No. 24 Kentucky softball team recently completed a 2-3 stretch that saw them get swept at No. 2 Florida to open SEC play and then demolish a pair of out of conference foes.

Even during a weekend where the Gators outscored Kentucky 13-2 during all three games, the Cats young pitchers showed tremendous fight on the mound.

That resolve carried over to batter's box in crushing victories over Indiana and Northern Illinois, where the Cats outscored their foes a combined 23-6.

Kentucky next takes the field against No. 8 LSU Saturday afternoon at 12:00 P.M. at John Cropp Stadium in the first matchup of a three-game series.

The Cats Ran Into Kelly Barnhill

In a league of incredible softball, the Gators junior righty is the ace of aces.

Barnhill came into last weekend's series with the Cats with a 9-0 record, having allowed only four runs in 56.2 innings of work.

The four-run mark stayed intact through her two appearances against Kentucky.

The Georgian struck out 13 batters and walked one in a shutout no-hitter on Friday night.

She almost repeated the feat on Sunday with a nine-strikeout, one-hit outing.

Kentucky's Alex Martens was the only Cat even to touch, Barnhill and hit a double in the series finale.

The Cats Young Arms Performed Well in Gainesville

Kentucky's young duo of Autumn Humes and Grace Baalman have shown a lot of promise in the circle this season, but the trip to Gainesville showed how much work, and poise the youngsters have to do.

Humes entered last Friday's contest with Cats already down in the first inning. She did not surrender an earned and helped keep Florida's bats in check. In fact, the relay of Humes and Larissa Spellman held Florida scoreless over the next nine innings.

The sophomore got the Sunday start and suffered her first loss of the season, but a nine-strikeout performance (against four runs on seven hits) showed she has the right stuff to mow down a top-class lineup.

Baalman held the Gators to one run over the first six innings of her Saturday start, justifying the hype around her early season performance to an extent. The true freshman ran up a high pitch count (153) and failed to slam the door on Florida's game-winning rally in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Regardless of nitpicking, Humes and Baalman gained valuable experience during the sweep, and that will benefit them greatly in the heart of SEC play.

The Cats' Bats Woke Up Back Home

Kentucky has yet to have a game where they scored less than four runs within the confines of John Cropp Stadium, and another hit parade was on the books in blowout victories over Northern Illinois and Indiana.

UK combined for 22 hits and 23 runs during their back-to-back warm-ups for this weekend's crucial conference tilt with LSU.

Junior slugger Abbey Cheek finished a combined 5-of-7 at the plate with five runs batted in. Her performance in the batter's box lifted her batting average to .356 and her RBI total to a team-high 28. Cheek also has seven homers to lead the Cats in that category as well.

The Cats are currently hitting .335 collectively, which is fourth best in the SEC.