Deja vu on the diamond is something every pitcher in softball deals with and is something a veteran handles in stride, but for a freshman the pressure is immense.

Grace Baalman (9-2) faced such a situation in the No. 23/24 Wildcats (18-6, 1-3) over No. 8 LSU (22-3, 3-1).

Last Saturday at Florida, Baalman was tasked with protecting a 2-1 lead over the Gators, but surrendered two runs to concede defeat.

She entered the sixth frame against the Tigers with the Cats up 3-0 and quickly got the first out. Back-to-back singles put two LSU runners aboard.

Baalman did not break, however, and induced two ground balls to get out of the jam.

So how did Baalman keep her poise?

"It was like any other inning; you just want to get the out," the Illinois native said after the game.

Head coach Rachel Lawson thinks that Baalman's dedication to breaking down her game gave her the edge to avoid another meltdown against the Bayou Bengals.

"Luckily she is very analytical. I know she was very disappointed after we did not come up with the win at Florida, but she was able to look at the game and analyze how if she had done a couple of things better we would have had a different outcome."

Both Coach Lawson and Baalman agreed that her control and ability to stay ahead of the LSU batters in the count was the real difference maker.

Across seven innings, Baalman threw 113 pitches and found the strike zone on 73 of them. She also did not walk a batter and struck out five.

Of course, Baalman had help from her teammates.

UK's lineup, coming off two red-hot performances mid-week, faced LSU's dominant senior pitcher Carley Hoover (9-2) who entered the game having conceded only five earned runs all year.

Hoover struck out nine batters, hurled a complete game, and allowed four hits through the first five innings, but the hard-swinging Cats made it count when they could break through.

Sophmore Alex Martens and junior Abbey Cheek both swatted home runs. For Martens, the knock was her fourth of the season. Cheeks' pushed her team-leading home run and RBI totals to eight and 28 respectively; she also finished 2-of-3 at the plate.

Senior Brooklin Hinz also had a multi-hit game, finishing 2-of-3 as well and drving in a run.

The Cats hung runs on the scoreboard their first turn at bat. Katie Reed grounded out to begin the inning, but Bailey Vick smacked one into the circle and reached based when LSU's first baseman could not handle the throw. Down 1-2 in the count, Martens clobbered the ball to the deepest part of the park to give the Cats a 2-0 lead.

Kentucky waited an inning and a half to do more damage in the bottom of the fourth. Two quick outs brought Cheek to the plate, and down 1-2 like Martens, Cheek echoed her teammate with a mighty swat over the centerfield fence to push the Cats lead to three runs.

Hinz gave the Cats an insurance run with a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

LSU tacked on a run in the top of the seventh courtesy of a two-out RBI double by Michaela Schlattman.

Game two of the series takes place Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 4:30 P.M.