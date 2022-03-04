UK Softball bounces back with two wins in Cropp Classic

Kentucky bounced back from its opening-night loss in the John Cropp Classic to claim a pair of wins over Michigan and Drake on Friday.

The No. 10 Wildcats got a three-run homer from Kennedy Sullivan and multi-RBI games from Kayla Kowalik and Taylor Ebbs in a 10-5 win over Drake. Alexia Lacatena pitched 5.1 innings and picked up the win, allowing just three runs.

In a rematch with No. 19 Michigan, which beat UK 8-0 on Thursday night to open the multi-team event, the Cats turned the tables with a 9-2 victory. Miranda Stoddard hit a grand slam and pitched a complete game to highlight the win.

Kentucky (15-2) will close out the event on Saturday against Kent State at 3 p.m. ET.

*****

John Cropp Classic

Day 3 – Saturday, March 5

11 a.m. ET – Kent St. vs. Drake

1 p.m. ET – Michigan vs. Drake

3 p.m. ET – Kentucky vs. Kent St.



