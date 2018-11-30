A trip to the NCAA men's soccer Final Four is at stake Friday night as No. 3 Kentucky plays host to No. 11 Maryland at The Bell in Lexington.

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats (19-1-1) advanced with wins over Portland and Lipscomb, reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

The Terrapins (10-6-4), who have three national championships in school history, defeated N.C. State and No. 6 Duke to reach the quarterfinals.

The winner will play in next weekend's Final Four in Santa Barbara, Calif., against the winner of the matchup between No. 2 Indiana and No. 7 Notre Dame. The Cats defeated the Hoosiers during the regular season when they were the top-ranked team in the poll.

Kentucky boasts the nation's No. 5 scoring offense (2.33 goals per game) and the No. 2 goals-against average of 0.47. The Cats have outscored opponents 49-10 on the season, including 14 shutouts, the second-highest total in the nation.

C-USA Player of the Year and Offensive MVP JJ Williams leads UK into the Elite Eight. He has scored 18 goals and has racked up 44 points, which ranks third nationally. Kalil El Medkhar has 11 goals and 11 assists on the season.

Jason Reyes and Bailey Rouse each scored goals in the Cats' last game.

Goalkeeper Enrique Facusse enters the NCAA Tournament with a .47 individual goals against average, which ranks third in the nation entering the weekend. He saved 53 of 62 shots this season, 84 percent, which ranks 10th in DI.

Amar Sejdic, from Louisville, Ky., leads Maryland in scoring on the season with seven goals. His last came in the Terps’ win over Duke last week.

Maryland goalie Dayne Clair has 66 saves on season, and boasts a .78 goals against average.



