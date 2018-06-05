Kentucky's Tristan Pompey was selected by the Miami Marlins in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft on Tuesday.

The junior outfielder was the 89th pick overall and the second Wildcat taken in the draft. Pitcher Sean Hjelle went to the San Francisco Giants on Monday with the 45th pick early in the second round.

Pompey, a native of Toronto, batted .335 with 20 doubles, seven home runs and 10 stolen bases this season at UK. As a sophomore, he batted .361 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 45 RBI and nine steals.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound switch-hitter collected 193 hits in his career with the Cats, which ranks 18th on the school's all-time list. He posted a career OPS of .947.

He is the fourth former UK player to be drafted by the Marlins organization, joining Riley Mahan (2017), Dustin Beggs (2016) and J.T. Riddle (2013).

Pompey's brother, Dalton, is currently an outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays.

TRISTAN POMPEY BIO:

• SEC Player of the Week (4/9/18)

• 2018 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List (2018)

• 2018 Preseason First-Team All-America (Perfect Game)

• 2018 Preseason Third-Team All-America (Collegiate Baseball)

• Collegiate All-Canadian Team (Canadian Baseball Network)

• Baseball America Third-Team All-America (2017)

• Perfect Game/Rawlings Third-Team All-America (2017)

• Collegiate Baseball Third-Team All-America (2017)

• ABCA South All-Region First-Team (2017)

• First-Team All-SEC (2017)

• College Home Run Derby Participant (2017)



