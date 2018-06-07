Kentucky's Zack Thompson has been named to the 2018 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and will pitch in games later this month.

The sophomore left-hander has posted a 10-4 record with a 3.88 ERA during his UK career. He has struck out 138 batters in 106.2 innings pitched while limiting opponents to a .195 batting average.

Thompson, a native of Selma, Ind., is considered one of the top pitching prospects for the 2019 MLB Draft. Baseball America named him the SEC's No. 1 prospect from his class.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team will participate in three international series in 2018, beginning with the 18th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series from June 28-July 2 in North Carolina.

The team will then announce a final 24-man roster to compete in the 42nd USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series from July 3-9 in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina; and the 7th annual USA vs. Cuba International Friendship Series from July 13-18 in Cuba.

Seven games will be streamed live on USABaseball.com, as well as Facebook Live and YouTube.



