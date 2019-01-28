Kentucky's Zack Thompson has been named a preseason All-American by Baseball America.

The publication named the Wildcats' junior left-hander a first-team selection on Monday in voting conducted by Major League Baseball scouting directors.

Thompson, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound native of Selma, Ind., is considered one of the top prospects for this year's MLB Draft. He is expected to move into the role of the Cats' Friday night starter this season.

During his first two years at UK, Thompson went 10-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 106.2 innings pitched. Opponents hit only .212 with five extra-base hits against him last season.

Thompson played on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team this, going 1-0 with no runs allowed and only three hits surrendered in 8.2 innings of work. He struck out seven batters in international play.



