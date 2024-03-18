Reed Sheppard became only the third player in Kentucky's celebrated history to be named national freshman of the year as the United States Basketball Writers Association on Monday honored the Wildcats' guard with the Wayman Tisdale Award.

He joins John Wall (2010) and Anthony Davis (2012) on the short but prestigious list at Kentucky. The London, Ky., native is the first player born in the Commonwealth to earn the honor.

Sheppard is averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. He leads the Wildcats with 80 steals on the season, the second-most by a UK player for one season, trailing only Rajon Rondo (87).

His 52.5% figure from 3-point range leads the country, and his "true" shooting percentage used by basketball analytic systems is an eye-popping 70.6%

A major highlight of the season came on Feb. 27 when Sheppard scored a career-high 32 points to lead the Cats to a win at Mississippi State. He scored 23 points in the second half and 11 in the final 93 seconds.

That performance was the only game of its kind in the NCAA this season: 30-plus points, seven-plus assists, five-plus rebounds, two-plus blocks, and two-plus steals. It is one of only 11 such games dating back to the 1996-97 season.

Sheppard also had 27 points, six rebounds, and five assists in Kentucky's regular-season finale at Tennessee, hitting a career-high seven 3-pointers in the victory over the No. 4 Volunteers.



