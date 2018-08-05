Their skill position guys and athletes who play in space needed to get longer. A lot longer, and quickly.

Call it a moment of clarity. Call it learning from experience. Or just conclude the staff recognized what was painfully obvious.

"Our second year we played Missouri and we saw they had long receivers and long outside linebackers, so we said, ‘We need to get longer,’" UK recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow told Cats Illustrated late last week. "We started getting more length, we started getting longer."

For two consecutive seasons Kentucky had struggled to match up with Missouri at certain skill positions on the field. After losing to the Tigers 20-10 in 2014, Kentucky landed commitments from ultra-long cornerbacks Chris Westry and Derrick Baity. They haven't lost to Missouri since, perhaps not solely because of the emphasis on length. But it hasn't hurt. Stanley Garner, Jamari Brown and others are cut from the same cloth.

That was Kentucky's first "size movement" under Mark Stoops: Getting taller and longer on the outside.

Since arriving at Kentucky but especially over the last year Stoops has made it clear he wanted his team to get bigger, but in a different way. He wanted more size in the trenches.

