UK's Rich Scangarello checks in on four-star QB Dante Reno
We don't know much yet about who first-year UK offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello will target to be his next quarterback after Will Levis but we do know there is real interest in Rivals250 pros...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news