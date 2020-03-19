Rhyne Howard's spectacular season for Kentucky has culminated with being the first player in program history to receive first-team Associated Press All-America honors.

The sophomore guard ranked second nationally in scoring at 23.4 points per game while leading the Wildcats in rebounds (6.5 per game) and steals (62). She was also second on the team in blocked shots (29), third on the team in assists (68), and set a new school record for 3-pointers (84) in a single season.

“Rhyne is the definition of an All-American and one of those rare players that impacts the game in absolutely every statistical category,” UK head coach Matthew Mitchell said in a statement released by the program. “She’s so much more than a prolific scorer. She has zero weaknesses, which makes her the most dynamic player in college basketball.

"Defensively, she makes incredible plays that you just don’t see every day and her effort on the boards is exceptional and a difference-maker. Even considering her statistical prowess in every category, her most special quality is her ability to come through in the clutch. There is no player in America who I want to have the ball at a crucial time more than Rhyne Howard. She is a true All-American and we’re proud of all she has and will continue to accomplish.”

Howard had one stretch for UK in which she scored 25 or more points in five straight games. She had 37 points in the Cats' win over Tennessee, followed by a school record-tying 43 against Alabama, becoming the first player in program history to hit seven or more 3-pointers in consecutive games.

The Cleveland, Tennessee, native became the second-fasted player to reach UK's 1,000-point club, finishing the season with 1,158 career points.

She was recently named by league coaches the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, First-Team All-SEC, and SEC All-Defensive Team.

Howard is the fifth Kentucky player to earn first-team All-America honors from a major organization, joining Pam Browning (1977, Street and Smith’s), Valerie Still (1981, 82, 83, Street and Smith’s), Victoria Dunlap (2010, USBWA and WBCA) and A’dia Mathies (2012, USBWA).