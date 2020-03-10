Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley was named SEC Player of the Year on Tuesday after leading the Wildcats to their 49th league championship this season.

He is the ninth player in school history to earn the award and the fifth in 11 seasons under UK head coach John Calipari, who was named the SEC Coach of the Year for the fourth time.

The sophomore guard from Maryland is averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game for No. 8 Kentucky (25-6, 15-3 SEC). He has scored in double figures in 26 of the 30 games that he has played, including eight games of 20 or more points.

Along the way, Quickley scored a career-high 30 points in UK's win over Texas A&M and became the first player in program history to win the SEC Player of the Week award in back to back weeks.

He is shooting 42.8% from the 3-point arc and 92.3% at the free-throw line, just behind Tyler Herro's school record of 93.5% set last year.

Kentucky junior center Nick Richards joined Quickley on the All-SEC first team, while freshman guard Tyrese Maxey claimed second-team honors. Richards and sophomore guard Ashton Hagans were tabbed to the SEC All-Defense Team.

The honors were determined by a vote among the SEC's 14 head coaches.

*****

First Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

*****

Second Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

*****

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

*****

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

*****

Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee



