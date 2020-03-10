UK's Quickley named SEC Player of the Year; Calipari honored
Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley was named SEC Player of the Year on Tuesday after leading the Wildcats to their 49th league championship this season.
He is the ninth player in school history to earn the award and the fifth in 11 seasons under UK head coach John Calipari, who was named the SEC Coach of the Year for the fourth time.
The sophomore guard from Maryland is averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game for No. 8 Kentucky (25-6, 15-3 SEC). He has scored in double figures in 26 of the 30 games that he has played, including eight games of 20 or more points.
Along the way, Quickley scored a career-high 30 points in UK's win over Texas A&M and became the first player in program history to win the SEC Player of the Week award in back to back weeks.
He is shooting 42.8% from the 3-point arc and 92.3% at the free-throw line, just behind Tyler Herro's school record of 93.5% set last year.
Kentucky junior center Nick Richards joined Quickley on the All-SEC first team, while freshman guard Tyrese Maxey claimed second-team honors. Richards and sophomore guard Ashton Hagans were tabbed to the SEC All-Defense Team.
The honors were determined by a vote among the SEC's 14 head coaches.
*****
First Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
*****
Second Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maik Kotsar, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
*****
All-Freshman Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
*****
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Yves Pons, Tennessee
*****
Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky
Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee